In a weird way, youth baseball players are getting a unique insight into the lives of their big league heroes.
It’s not a players’ strike or a lockout like the ones that have popped up during the last 50 years of baseball history, but the ballparks are quiet and the kids are stuck at home just the same.
When the COVID-19 outbreak brought sports, and normal life in general, to an abrupt halt in the middle of March, it meant that the youth baseball and softball seasons that were just getting started were put on hold.
Waco parks and recreation director Jonathan Cook said the city-run Riverbend Park, which has eight baseball/softball diamonds in its complex, initially canceled a tournament scheduled for the weekend of March 14-15. Since then, the rest of March and all of April have been called off.
Not only does Riverbend host tournaments on most spring and summer weekends, it’s open for mid-week league play and local teams’ practices as well.
“We’ve had six tournaments we’ve had to cancel and league play and use of the fields for practice,” Cook said. “We were near 100-percent capacity. It’s gone from our busiest season to you hear crickets out there.”
Suddenly, baseball and softball select teams that would’ve been venturing to tournaments weekend after weekend have stopped operations. Area Little Leagues have shut down as well.
Even practices, whether at Riverbend or various backstops around the county, can’t go on as they would violate the shelter-in-place orders.
Waco Warriors 13-and-under baseball manager Brad Wilson is thankful that his kids at least have more seasons ahead of them to look forward to, but the select team has already had a big chunk of its season canceled.
The Warriors were scheduled to play a tournament in Round Rock on March 14. Wilson made the call that his team would not play as various local and national events were being called off at the time. That was the week that the NCAA pulled the plug on its basketball tournaments and all spring championships.
The Waco Warriors 13U club had scheduled 12 tournaments this spring and so far has missed three.
“Hopefully, we’ll get to play half our season,” Wilson said. “I’m hoping they reopen (Riverbend) in May. But I’m not in control of that.”
Like the players, area baseball and softball umpires are on an extended break.
Mickey Cochran is the president of the Texas Association of Sports Officials’ Waco chapter. He said all of the organizations and fields for which he assigns umpires are “on hiatus” until at least May 9.
While the players are missing the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, the baseball and softball umpires are feeling the shut down in their wallets.
“Some of our people may not be fortunate to have a regular 8-5 job,” Cochran said. “But some of the guys have an 8-5 and use this as extra income. It kind of runs the gamut. It kind of mirrors society.”
For the umpires, especially new recruits, the absence of games to call is impacting even meetings during the shutdown. Cochran said situational calls are a main subject of conversation this time of year. But no games means no new topics. And, because the umpires have varying levels of tech savvy, it’s been difficult to even set up online meetings.
However, the coaches, umpires and organizers are all in agreement that they’re ready to get back on the fields and that will happen sooner or later.
Cook said the city has gone to limited maintenance crews, but they’re working hard to keep the fields in good condition. He said it’s similar to upkeep of Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in that the quality of the playing field impacts how many people want to play there.
“Maintaining these fields to a certain level is crucial,” he said. “We can’t get behind. It’s important for us to maintain them, especially Cottonwood and Riverbend. Quality fields are what makes (Riverbend) so successful in a way.”
Cook said the baseball and softball tournaments played at Riverbend can host anywhere from 25 to 80 teams on any given weekend during the spring and summer. He said he can’t predict what the participation numbers will be like once the shelter-in-place orders are lifted.
But he is confident ball games will be back at Riverbend.
“It’s a crucial component of our park system,” Cook said. “It will be in full operation (at some point). It’s been in operation for nearly 20 years now. It’s a well-oiled machine.”
