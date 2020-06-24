Some time after their sons became Eagle Scouts, Waco scoutmasters Dan Davis and Jim Morton faced a midlife backcountry crisis.
The two dentists were still in their 40s and figured they had a lot of miles left in their boots.
Their days of leading Boy Scout troops were over, but they still had an appetite for adventure.
“We thought we could still do some things where we didn’t have to worry about bringing our boys back alive anymore,” Davis said.
So 25 years ago, they formed the Brotherhood of Old Tired Scouters (BOOTS) along with assistant scoutmaster Scott Littrell, who was also looking for more adventure after his son graduated to Eagle Scout.
BOOTS has made trips all over the United States and is planning its 50th trip in Idaho’s Sawtooth mountains in August.
They hiked at Glacier National Park in Montana, canoed the Boundary Waters in the Superior National Forest, and rode mountain bikes on a hut-to-hut trail from Colorado into Utah.
Camping in a remote part of Yellowstone National Park, they had a geyser all to themselves. Closer to home, they’ve canoed Big Bend’s canyons and have hiked the national park’s trails numerous times. Arkansas’ mountains and rivers are like a backyard to this backcountry thirsty group.
“We started out backpacking in 1995, and then evolved into canoeing and mountain biking,” Morton said. “It’s still a lot of fun. As we get older being a little more of a minimalist is advantageous.”
Morton is now 73 while Littrell is 72 and Davis is the youngster among the founding members at 70. Along the way, other adventurers have floated in and out of BOOTS with the current membership standing at nine.
They’re looking forward to their 50th adventure as they’ll hike and fish in the Sawtooth Range. Several members met for a kayaking trip on the Rio Grande at New Mexico’s Taos Box in June, but Morton said it didn’t count as an official BOOTS adventure since some members chose not to go due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re going to Alice Lake in the Sawtooths,” Davis said. “If Scott (Littrell) can catch a fish, that really makes the trip for him.”
Like Morton and Davis, Littrell is retired from the medical profession. That gives him more time to dream up the next adventure.
“I’ll absolutely do it as long as I can still walk,” Littrell said. “When we get too old, I guess we’ll have wheelchair contests.”
To enhance their wilderness experience, they’ve given themselves nicknames with Davis known as Crusher, Morton as Bob War and Littrell as Mad Dog.
Among the current BOOTS members, three others are also retired, including former school administrator Stanley (Bruiser) Harris and engineers Larry (Rawhide) Gurley and Rusty (Chainsaw) Hansgen. Waco dentist Wayne (Phantom) Parks and bankers Randy (Three-Bone) Petrini and Eric (Rhino) Shero are still in the work force, but squeeze in time to hike, canoe and mountain bike with the other adventurers.
For anybody who has made at least seven trips, Morton awards them a pocket knife inscribed with “BOOTS.” It’s like officially joining the club.
Since Littrell spent his career as a podiatrist, his experience with feet can come in handy on backpacking trips. But he said he’s had to dispense very little of his knowledge since BOOTS members are such experienced hikers.
“It’s been very rare, mostly with blisters,” Littrell said. “It really helps to have a good pair of boots. It makes all the difference in the world.”
After their years as scoutmasters, Morton, Davis and Littrell were at a crossroads by the 1990s.
Davis’ sons, Andy and Joey, had become Eagle Scouts from Troop 497 which originated at First Baptist Church in Waco before moving to Baylor. Morton’s son, Chad, and Littrell’s son, David, had also become Eagle Scouts in the same troop.
They loved all their adventures as scoutmasters, but weren’t ready to stop exploring this country’s wild and scenic places.
“I had an overflowing list of places where I wanted to go,” Davis said. “So we started BOOTS, and I was named president for life. On our first trip, we went up to Arkansas and did section one of the Ozark Highlands Trail. We’ve since gone back several times.”
Big Bend also became a favorite as the club members hiked classic Texas trails like the South Rim in the Chisos Mountains. They also explored the Santa Elena, Mariscal and Boquillas canyons rising high above the Rio Grande.
“We’ve been to Big Bend eight or 10 times,” Morton said. “It’s great because you’ve got the desert, the river and the mountains. The South Rim Trail is gorgeous looking over the Rio Grande into Mexico.”
They quickly began expanding their trips to farther destinations. They’ve done several trips to Glacier National Park, which shares a boundary with Canada’s Waterton Lakes National Park.
Backpacking in Glacier is so popular that hikers must compete for dates through a lottery system. But it helps when eight or nine BOOTS members apply for a backcountry permit.
Glacier is grizzly bear central among national parks, so hikers take every precaution out in the wilderness, like hanging food from a tree limb or storing it in bear-proof canisters.
“We were able to get a trip called Gunsight Pass, and when we got there we saw a guy who had the remains of a tent that had been bear demolished,” Davis said. “We had no bear problems in Glacier. But we saw something swimming across a lake that shook itself off when it got out. I think it was a bear.”
The club traveled north again to explore the Boundary Waters in northeast Minnesota in 2016. The wild and remote location appealed to them as well as the challenge of both paddling and carrying canoes.
“We went up there thinking we were going to canoe to an island and go back,” Littrell said. “But we got an outfitter who set up 14 or 15 portages. We had to carry canoes during parts of the trip, so we probably did more hiking than canoeing. We were catching pike left and right. We caught our supper on several occasions.”
“We were out five nights and saw more bald eagles than people,” Morton said.
One of their most exotic trips was to Zion National Park in Utah where they used ropes to drop into a slot canyon called the Subway below to the Virgin River.
“You don’t know what’s in front of you, but you can’t go back,” Littrell said. “There’s a series of obstacles you had to overcome. Everybody had to depend on everybody else as you went across crevasses and hiked down into the water. It was drop dead gorgeous.”
One of the wilder adventures was at Rainbow Bridge National Monument, a notable sandstone arch in southern Utah at Lake Powell. With a height of 290 feet, it’s one of the tallest natural bridges in the world.
“Most people go there on boat, but I read that you could hike there,” Davis said. “The trailhead starts on a (Navajo Tribal) reservation. Not many people do it. It’s pretty tough, it’s wild and crazy looking. An Indian dropped us off and he told us where he’d pick us up in four days, and we almost made it in time.”
Another favorite is the San Juan Huts, a multi-day 215-mile mountain bike ride from Telluride, Colo., to Moab, Utah. Overnight the cyclists stay in huts where food and sleeping bags await them.
“The second time we did it, they had beer in the hut which tasted pretty good after pedaling all day,” Morton said.
While the adventure and scenery are always great, the camaraderie among the BOOTS members is special because they’ve known each other for so long.
“We repeat the same jokes, but they’re still funny,” Morton said. “People own certain jokes. Sometimes somebody will just go ahead and say the punch line of the joke and everybody laughs.”
When they started the club, the members thought nothing of hiking eight to 10 miles each day carrying a 40-pound backpack. As they’ve aged, they’re more likely to hike four or five miles with a 20-pound pack before setting up camp. “Cook before dark” has become a motto.
Though they love to camp out in the wild, they like to end their trips with a nice dinner and a stay at a comfortable hotel.
“Over time we’ve kind of evolved,” Morton said. “We started doing everything on the cheap and had a lousy night sleeping in a cheap hotel. We used to go mega miles (on backpacks) and now we’re going shorter distances. We’ve added more comfort as time has progressed, and now we end the trip somewhere with a steak dinner.”
Like Davis and Littrell, Morton wants to keep exploring this country’s wild and scenic places as long as he can.
“It’s a great group of guys with great fellowship,” Morton said. “It keeps us young. At least we think we are.”
