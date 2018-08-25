A decade ago, Texas Monthly magazine named Waco as the best small town in the state for golf and one of the top 20 hidden gems in the country for the sport's enthusiasts.
When Baylor University vice-provost Wes Null thinks about the current state of Waco golf, he feels a large wave of frustration. When McLennan Community College head golf coach Vince Clark, who has led his Highlanders to three national championships, thinks about the city’s current state, it saddens him.
Local course owner Bob Richards is just bewildered and battered by maintenance costs at both his Twin Rivers and Lake Waco Golf Club layouts, and is considering a possible exit ramp to his golf ownership involvement.
But for the many locals surveyed, along all parts of the golfing spectrum, the state of Waco golf has never been lower, and several wonder where it’s headed in the future.
“What’s the state of Waco golf?" said longtime junior golf leader Bob Ammon, who was born on Connally Air Force base in 1954 and has lived in the city almost his entire life.
“It’s a giant question mark,” he continued, drawing the symbol with his finger.
Over the last decade, Waco has seen two golf courses close, Western Oaks later known as Heather Run, and James Connally, located on the air force base of the same name. Battle Lake Golf Course in Mart changed hands after 26 years, but is still operating, and Richards’ two owned courses are in substandard shape, according to some who play there regularly.
“If you just drive by Twin Rivers, it looks like an abandoned golf course now,” Ammon said. "Cottonwood is wonderful, but it looks like Lake Waco is in a death knell. They have never invested money in it.”
Bob Richards said the opening maintenance costs are higher than he ever expected when he purchased the courses in 2013 for $1.4 (Lake Waco) and $1.1 (Twin Rivers) million, respectively.
“We are holding on, but if we just keep the course alive, we have to eliminate all the sidebars, the restaurants and the tennis and everything else but the golf,” Richards said. “I looked at purchasing the Connally Air Force base course once and it was $600,000, but the maintenance cost was $1.3 million. I’m losing $400,000 out here on these two courses.”
This spring, a group of Waco golfers and city officials, including the mayor and city manager plus longtime Cottonwood Creek head pro Kenny Duron and MCC's Clark met for more than an hour, without Richards, in the City of Waco offices to discuss the current state of Twin Rivers Golf Course and if the city would have any interest in buying the course.
No decisions were made at the time, but they agreed to keep talking, according to several in attendance.
“The city ears are at least open the buying the course,” Duron, a city employee, said.
Richards said he is equally open to selling Twin Rivers or both courses for the right price.
“We haven’t officially put Twin Rivers on the market, but we have a price to get our money back," Richards said. "We’ve lost $400,000 a year on both courses and have to get them back somehow. I would sell in a heartbeat if we got the right price. I would get my losses back and move on.”
But the courses also won't be sold at a discount, said Tom Richards, Bob's son, who helps run the courses alongside his father.
“We got this at a good price, but everybody wants the same good price. We’re not going to give this course away for all the work we have put into it,” Tom said. “At 7,400 yards, this place (Twin Rivers) is a monster to keep going. We’re not selling it at a Baylor price or a Waco price, but at our price.”
Tom Richards confirmed that Lake Waco Golf Club was nearly sold this spring to an individual he declined to name, only to see the deal fall through at the last moment due to financing.
“I kept postponing the deal and postponing the deal and it never came through,” Bob Richards said.
Waco’s junior golf news isn’t much better.
Ammon and his partner Ray Lamb shut down the Heart of Texas Junior Golf Tour this year after nearly 30 years, citing lack of participants and places to play. Waco did not conduct a junior golf championship this year for the first time in decades, an almost unthinkable result for a growing city of this population.
The Starburst Junior Golf Tournament, the city’s largest golf event of any kind, now in its 20th year, has lost nearly half of its junior golf participants over the last decade. In June, it attracted 400 junior players from nine different states and Mexico.
“I think golf in Waco is on a downward trend, for any number of factors, both here and nationally,” said Amanda Haygood, who runs the event for the Waco Chamber of Commerce.
MCC's Clark agreed.
“It’s as low as it’s been since I came to Waco in 1979,” Clark said.
But the local golfing glass is also far from empty. Ridgewood Country Club head professional James Williams Jr. said he is thrilled with the number of people playing at the only private country club in the area. They’re only 10 members away from being totally full on the golf membership side and having to start a waiting list, Williams said.
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, the city-owned course which is in what some local players called its best shape ever, is doing a booming business. It had 39,878 rounds last year and projected to do close to 41,000 rounds this year. It leaves longtime head pro Duron’s toughest task to figure out where to put all the people, tournaments, juniors and schools who want to play his course.
“The biggest challenge of this job is to accommodate everybody,” Duron said. “I can’t make everybody happy, but you can try. What scares me is the number of people who are disgusted with the options in Waco and quit playing or take their money and their game somewhere else.”
Both Baylor men's and women's golf teams have never seen more success at the same time as they are enjoying now. The women recorded a second-place NCAA finish in 2015 and the men have regularly finished in the top 10 of NCAA tournament competitions. Both are considered national contenders.
They recently opened a two-story modern, new practice facility just minutes from the Baylor campus, having moved their golfing practice and playing facilities away from Twin Rivers.
MCC has combined for seven NJCAA golf championships for both its men's and women's programs, and is a regular favorite for national honors.
What to make of Twin Rivers?
The pervading question in the Waco golf community revolves around what has become of the Twin Rivers Golf Course, designed by Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy in 2001, and its immediate future.
Richards is the third owner on the facility, and those who have been there from the beginning have seen a steady decline in course conditions.
Golf pro Jeff Hughes had worked in the golf course for all three owners, Dennis Nelson and Mission Bear Ridge, which opened the course, the Brown Bark Corporation that took it over from them, and Richards, who purchased the facility in 2013. Hughes now works in the golf department at Dick’s Sports in Waco.
“The second owner (Brown Bark) had the golf course in the best shape it’s ever been,” Hughes said, “but it was just spending on the course to be able to sell it. Bob (Richards) had a vision and he’s really a pretty good guy, but he’s old-school. He didn’t want any help from anybody. He just wanted to do it himself.”
Golfers who have played Twin Rivers recently have complained about barren fairways with patches of brown grass, and blown-out bunkers without proper drainage. Some who used to play Twin Rivers regularly have moved on to other courses or quit playing altogether.
“Our group played at Twin Rivers for six to seven years, but it just continued to go down, so we moved over to Cottonwood Creek,” said Ben Hagins, who lives near Twin Rivers. “We have between 30 or 40 golfers a week. We love our time at Cottonwood Creek, it’s been great. I certainly didn’t think I’d be saying that five to seven years ago.”
Null came to Waco 17 years ago and later moved to Twin Rivers to have a place for his son, Corbin, to play golf as he continued his junior golf career.
“My goal was for my son, when he got old enough, was to take the golf cart and drive over from the house and be able to practice all day. Now you’d have to say Twin Rivers is almost unplayable,” Null said.
“I can’t take my friends out there to play, it’s just embarrassing,” said another Twin Rivers member who has played on golf courses of all kinds all over the world.
Clark, who has spent as much time at Twin Rivers as almost anyone, said he just feels sad when he looks at the current state of the course.
“Twin Rivers is an outstanding design, which forces you to think about every shot," Clark said. "But it’s like watching an old friend die. It really is.
“I have told everybody I know this and you can put it on my tombstone, I love Twin Rivers. I can stand on the first tee and see the shots we need to hit, but when you see it in the conditions it is now, it’s just makes me really sad.”
Waco’s Gene Murphy moved to the Twin Rivers subdivision 13 years ago and has been equally frustrated by the decline in course conditions, but said members loyal to the course almost universally hailed as the best-designed layout in Central Texas would be willing to help restore it.
“It’s a classic -- you’ve got to spend money to make money out here," Murphy said. "The 18th hole bridge had a huge bump which would shake you when you went over it. So, me and some of my friends went over to Lowe's and got some asphalt to put down on the bridge path to make it smoother.
“We never got a thank you, that’s not what we were looking for, I’m not even sure Bob or Tom (Richards) knows we did it. I think Bob or the City of Waco would be surprised how much people want to see this place succeed if you would let them.”
Waco attorney John Proctor has played at Twin Rivers for more than a dozen years and agrees with the potential of the facility.
“It’s got the nicest layout and the worst condition of any course between Dallas and Austin,” Proctor said. “We played there last Thursday and our group decided we are not playing there again, it’s just too bad. We’ll spend our money in Temple or Glen Rose or we even drive to Houston. We want to spend it here, but we just can’t at Twin Rivers any longer.”
Null said his frustration with the course and Waco golf in general falls into four different areas: as a golfer, as a Waco citizen who thinks the area could do better, as a Baylor administrator who wants to direct new hires to good places to play, and as someone interested in growing the game for junior players.
“This is a boom time for Waco, just look at the people moving here and visiting," Null said. "We have got to do better with golf. We are a fast-growing city and should have more options.
“But I don’t think we are growing with golf, we are going backwards."
Indeed, to drive along the back nine of Twin Rivers provides a jarring juxtaposition of new luxury houses overlooking the woebegone golf course.
“Maybe if you’re not a golfer, you’re not worried about it, but there is a lot of $50,000 to $100,000 lots and half-million dollar houses,” Proctor said.
Added Null: “A course like this which could go out of business at any time helps no one in Waco."
Sam Brown, the President of the Twin River Homeowners Association who does not play golf, said he has never heard anyone be concerned about the condition of the course dragging down the adjacent home values.
“That is never something we have discussed as a board," Brown said. " It’s a misconception that the homeowner’s association has anything to do with the golf course. It’s in our covenant, we are two separate organizations, we don’t any have anything to do with each other.”
But Proctor said that 50 percent of his homeowner dues at Twin Rivers goes to maintain the swimming pool, the lighted tennis courts and the outdoor facility at Twin Rivers, while none goes to the golf course.
Bob Richards also notes the number of luxury housing which has sprung up around his golf course and the general area around Highway 84.
“They want me to have great golf course so they (realtors) can sell more $50,000 to $100,000 lots. That doesn’t seem right,” Richards said. “I don’t know what the answer is. Maybe I will just sell the land for more real estate lots. We have lots of land out there. That might be the only answer I could come to.”
A hopeful future
Despite the problems and pitfalls for Waco golf at many levels, those who have been involved the longest still see a positive future.
Longtime junior golf leader Lamb said he is in discussions with the Northern Texas PGA of America to bring part of their Legends Junior Golf Tour to Waco for 2019.
Duron recalled that Texas Monthly designation from a decade ago, and said that it’s not hard to imagine hundreds of tourists, in town to visit The Silos or attend Baylor football games, looking for quality golf options in Waco during their stay.
National golf analyst Jim Keegan, who has surveyed the local golf climate in Waco, said Twin Rivers has the second-highest earning potential of any course in the area, just behind Ridgewood Country Club.
“I would love to see Twin Rivers taken over by somebody and put some resources into it. Waco is growing out that way and I’m convinced it could be successful. It could be special,” Baylor women’s golf coach Jay Goble said. “I’ve lived in cities the size of Waco before and I know what’s possible for good public golf. I think our area is under-served.”
Waco radio personality David Smoak, an avid golfer, agrees with the potential of the city he has lived in since 2010.
“I was really surprised when I moved here from Tyler, where we had nine outstanding options," Smoak said. "Maybe it’s the topography or the scenery, but I couldn’t believe the lack of options in Waco. I count three, if you include Glen Rose (Squaw Valley). We could do better.”
Duron, who calls the sale of Twin Rivers or Lake Waco to the City of Waco the best possible option, said that while it may be on the back nine, it’s too early to give up on Waco golf.
“There is a time where there’s a need for more public golf," Duron said. "It will require resources and the involvement of many people, but it could be very lucrative. I think there is hope. We could certainly use two public facilities in Waco.”