The Southwest League of Professional Baseball on Thursday announced plans for a two-day set of player tryouts on Nov. 3-4 at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano.
The SWL has revealed four teams for the 2019 season with the Waco BlueCats, Royse City Griffins, Joplin (Mo.) Miners and a still-unnamed Dallas franchise, though construction on the BlueCats’ stadium in Bellmead has yet to begin.
Tryouts are scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 3, beginning with registration. Player cuts will be made throughout the day, and a select group of players will be asked to participate in simulated games on Nov. 4 from 3-6 p.m. Coaches from all the SWL franchises are expected to attend.
Tryouts are limited to the first 200 players. They may sign up via www.wacobluecats.com/tryouts with an online registration fee of $100. The fee on tryout day will be $175.
Prospective players can also contact BlueCats manager Stan Hough at stan@wacobluecats.com or at 254-709-2995.