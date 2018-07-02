The Southwest League of Professional Baseball announced Monday that Dallas has been awarded the fourth franchise in a league that hopes to start its debut season in April 2019.
Dallas’ yet-to-be-named team will join the Waco BlueCats, the Royse City Griffins and the Joplin (Mo.) Miners in the independent Southwest League. The Dallas team plans to play at Reverchon Park in the Oak Lawn area after agreeing to a 30-year lease agreement with the City of Dallas.
“The Dallas franchise in the Southwest League will be the largest city that has not had professional baseball until now,” said SWL president Mark Schuster in a press release. “Reverchon Park will truly be a unique minor league baseball experience. Fans will able to bike or walk down the Katy Trail to a minor league baseball game in the middle of downtown Dallas.”
The Joplin team will play at existing Joe Becker Stadium, while the Royse City and Waco franchises are slated to play in new stadiums. The BlueCats have yet to begin construction on the proposed stadium in the Bellmead area.
A Name-the-Team contest for the Dallas franchise will begin on Tuesday, and fans can vote at www.dallasprobaseball.com. The SWL said that it intends to name its final two franchises “by the end of July.”