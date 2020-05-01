When the Silos District Marathon was postponed until October due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Ricardo Benitez didn’t sulk or sink into depression like he had lost a rare, fleeting opportunity.
With the support of friends and local race organizer Nancy Goodnight, Benitez still ran his first 26.2-mile marathon last Saturday.
Benitez ran, walked, and sometimes used special crutches to push himself along. It took him 14 hours to complete the race.
But for a 4-foot-2, 110-pound guy born without femurs in both legs, it was a major accomplishment.
“I knew it would be one of the hardest things I could accomplish, so I put my mind to it,” Benitez said. “I did it for the same reason I play football, I have the ability to do it. I have the ability to walk and run.”
Benitez enrolled at Baylor in 2018 and has been a walk-on on the roster of the Bears’ football team for the last two years. Though he hasn’t seen game action, he has always stayed in great shape through weight lifting and conditioning. Planning to become a coach someday, Benitez has continued to learn a lot by attending meetings with other players and soaking in the knowledge of the Baylor coaches.
Determination has never been an issue for Benitez. He has never used his rare medical condition called femur hypoplasia as an excuse. If anything, it has inspired him to conquer physical feats that most people would never expect.
Such as a marathon.
Benitez began training in the summer of 2019 with a couple of old friends from Plano West High School, Daniel Miles and Collin Gunter.
“We would walk and run in intervals and keep going longer distances,” Benitez said. “The longest we got up to was 7½ miles. I was also lifting weights and rock climbing and swimming, anything to keep the heart rate up.”
Since Gunter had seen Benitez overcome great odds to play in two games for the Plano West varsity as a senior in 2017, he wasn’t surprised that he made such an effort to train for a marathon.
“He has been an inspiration for me in the way he has been able to shift his lifestyle to practice and train for this marathon,” Gunter said. “I wanted to see him succeed. He was busting his butt on it. He was an absolute monster.”
After hearing in mid-March that the Silos District Marathon had been postponed until Oct. 3, Benitez still wanted to find a way to run on April 25. So Goodnight helped design a course along the Brazos River that could help him achieve his goal.
“He needed a flat terrain,” Goodnight said. “We also had water stations set up to keep them hydrated, and I had friends and local runners cheering for him. He has a lot of challenges obviously and had to take a lot of breaks, and walked a lot of it. But he never said he wanted to quit.”
Joining Benitez to run the marathon were high school friends Miles, Gunter and Matthew Ohman, along with Baylor football teammates Brandon Bass and Will Baxter. Goodnight and her daughter also ran the marathon.
“I have the best friends in the world,” Benitez said. “It was amazing to see them come with me. They volunteered and did it out of the kindness of their hearts. They saw the vision I had and said ‘We’re in this together.’”
They started the race at 4 a.m. last Saturday in an attempt to beat the afternoon heat. The course was originally set up for a six-mile loop, but Benitez could quickly tell it was too hilly. So Goodnight helped him switch to a three-mile loop with flatter terrain.
“I was so excited, nervous and ready to go because I had waited for that day for eight months,” Benitez said. “I did the original six-mile lap twice, but there were too many hills for me. Nancy and I game planned and came up with a new track with a three-mile loop. I was expecting a long day. But I didn’t think it would be a 14-hour day.”
By the middle of the afternoon, the temperature had reached 80 degrees, and the runners were feeling the heat. They relied on Goodnight’s experience to help pull them through.
“Miles 16 to 19 were the hardest because I had been out there so long,” Benitez said. “The heat was getting to us and Nancy saved us. Nobody except Nancy had run a marathon before that day. She helped us. She stressed carbs and calories. She got us a pizza during the race.”
Gunter could see how Benitez was struggling at times, but also knew his old friend would find the resolve to pull through.
“He definitely took a lot longer than he wanted initially,” Gunter said. “But he didn’t get down. Not at a single point did I feel that he wouldn’t finish it. It definitely got hotter toward the later part of the day. He kept transitioning by using his legs and his crutches that were lodged to his forearms.”
About 6 p.m., Benitez crossed the finish line at the Waco Suspension Bridge. His friends were there to dump ice over his head as if he had just made the game-winning play in a football game.
After such a long and grueling day, Benitez felt a range of emotions after finishing the 26.2-mile race.
“It was definitely the greatest experience of my life,” Benitez said. “It felt like everything I had gone through during the past 19 years of life — all the anger, rejection, discrimination and people telling me what I can and can’t be — it was me saying that was a lie. It felt like freedom.”
As someone who has been around a lot of marathon runners, Goodnight knows the sense of accomplishment that finishing such a demanding race can bring.
“For anybody who finishes, it’s a triumph of the human spirit,” Goodnight said. “They proved something to themselves and it’s really empowering. For someone who said he can’t do that, he’s proven them wrong. It will strengthen all those boys’ resolve.”
After recovering from the marathon, Benitez said he’s considering competing in an Iron Man Triathlon at some point during the future. The Iron Man includes a 2.4-mile swim, an 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.2-mile run.
“I was definitely stiff after the marathon,” Benitez said. “But I’m definitely feeling better now. I’m eager to get back out there and train.”
