The 2018 RAM Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo wrapped up competition late Saturday night at the Extraco Events Center.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) has 12 regional competitions in their Circuit System. Each contestant designates his or her home circuit. This is done at the beginning of the competition, with everyone competing for points throughout the year. There are seven events where contestants can qualify to advance to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo, which will be held this year in Kissimmee, Florida, in March.
The seven events are bareback riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
This year’s winners in the Texas Circuit were Tilden Hooper, winner, and Jake Brown, reserve, in bareback riding. Scott Kormos won the tie-down roping, with Blaine Cox earning the reserve spot. Steer wrestling was won by Matt Reeves, and Shayde Etherton is the reserve. Jacobs Crawley won the Saddle Bronc Riding, while Isaac Diaz is the reserve.
In addition, for team roping, there are several winners and reserves. Clay Smith won as the header, while Kory Kootnz won as the heeler. Reserves are Dustin Egusquiza (header) and Wesley Thorp (heeler). Hailey Kinsel was the leading Barrel racer, and Kelly Bruner is the reserve.
Finally, Cole Melancon won the Bull Riding and Jesse Petri earned reserve status.
Each of the winners will compete in the National Circuit Rodeo in March.