The Central Texas Rifle and Pistol Club will hold its 55th annual Rifle Sight-In and Gun Show on Oct. 19 and 20 at 384 Range Road in China Spring.

The show will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost for sight-in is $10 per rifle, and all proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Visitors are asked not to bring a loaded rifle to the range.

For more information, visit ctrpclub.org or call (254) 662-2937.

