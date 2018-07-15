For the hundreds who took part in Sunday morning’s 10th annual TriWaco, it’s something special crossing the historic suspension bridge. Not just because the finish line is at the other end of the bridge where multitudes of family, friends and well-wishers are cheering as participants get closer to the finish. But also because of the view. The race began with a swim in the Brazos below the river. The bike course and the run course went around the river. And finally, each participant crosses that river victoriously because they finished.
For Jeff Case, the first person to cross the finish line Sunday morning as the male winner of the Sprint division, the feeling of finishing across the suspension bridge was so special when he took part in TriWaco a year ago, he had to come back and do it again this year.
“This is one of my favorite courses by far,” Case said. “I love running across that bridge. The volunteers here are great. It’s an overall great race. This is the first triathlon I’ve ever done twice in a row. That was really cool.”
The sprint distance includes a 400-meter open water swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 3.5-mile run.
Case only started doing triathlons two years ago. Since he last competed in Waco, he bumped up his weekly practice averages to get ready for his second time around at TriWaco. With a smile spread across his face minutes after finishing first, he knew those changes he made were all worth it.
“Last year I was doing about 10 hours of training a week,” Case said. “This year I’m doing around 13 to 14 hours. I’ve been healthy, too, which is the biggest thing. Each week I do six or seven miles swimming, 30 miles running and 150 miles biking. You have to be a little crazy to do triathlons.”
Growing up, Case was a swimmer and runner. It wasn’t until his senior year at Clemson that he decided to give triathlons a try.
“I wanted something new, to meet some new people the last year before I graduated,” Case said. “I fell in love with it ever since.”
As has Peggy Yetman, the overall female winner in the Olympic division. The Olympic distance includes a 1500-meter open swim, a 25-mile bike ride and a 10-kilometer run.
Yetman returned to Waco after winning the female Olympic division two years ago.
“It feels great,” Yetman said. “Anytime you win one race before, you always feel a little bit of pressure. You’re always competing against yourself. There are always those expectations. Anytime health is there and you can come back and do your best and make it happen, it’s a great day. I’m really pleased.”
Yetman entered triathlons from a running background. She found more balance training for triathlons.
“It takes a lot of patience. A lot of it’s consistency,” Yetman said. “The crosstraining I get from triathlons creates a good balance for me, anyways. It’s still able to keep my run sharp. That’s the biggest thing. Triathlon has created a bit of a balance for me. It goes the other way, I do Ironman distance. This is my build on the way to Kona. Sometimes balance can get out of whack with family when you’re building for an Ironman. I have a ton of support. With the support of family, you can make it happen. I’m very blessed.”
Like Case, Yetman enjoys the course in Waco. She described it as a good mix of challenges and areas more inclined to her comfort zones.
“The swim is really smooth, easy swim,” Yetman said. “It has it’s pluses and minuses challenge wise in each segment. The swim is one of the easiest navigations. The sun glare isn’t a problem. The bike, it’s a different course than it was two years ago in terms of it being two loops. That was a bit of a challenge when we were merging with the sprinters, trying to keep your space when you’re passing. Then this is one of the toughest 10K run courses, going through the park with the hills.”