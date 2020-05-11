May 12 – Kathy Whitworth enjoyed a level of success on the golf course that is almost unrivaled among Texan men or women golfers.
Born in Monahans, Texas, and educated at Odessa College, Whitworth won six LPGA major championships and more pro titles than any man or woman in history.
On May 12, 1983, Whitworth shot 9-under-par in the 54-hole United Virginia Bank Classic to edge Amy Alcott by a stroke for her 88th and final career victory. Whitworth won her first pro tournament, the Kelly Girls Open, at age 21 and No. 88 at age 42.
Ben Hogan won more majors than Whitworth as he claimed nine of them. But his 64 PGA victories are still in Whitworth’s shadow.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.