May 3 – On the court, the Dallas Mavericks’ revival of the early 2000s was led by the triumvirate of Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash and Michael Finley.
So it’s fitting that the trio each played a role in wrapping up the franchise’s first playoff series victory in 13 years on May 3, 2001. Finley scored 33 points, Nowitzki pitched in 18 and Nash added nine points and seven assists as the Mavs defeated the Utah Jazz, 84-83, in Salt Lake City to clinch the Western Conference first-round series.
Dallas lost the first two games of the best-of-five matchup with the Jazz in Utah. But the young Mavs rallied to win two in Dallas before stealing the deciding game on the Jazz’s home court.
While the Mavs triplets were instrumental in bringing them back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 5, backup guard Calvin Booth made the game-winning layup with 9.6 seconds left.
San Antonio eliminated Dallas from the playoffs in the next round.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.