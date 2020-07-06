Trevino

Lee Trevino shows off his trophy at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, Eng. Trevino also won the American and Canadian open championships, establishing a golfing record by winning all three titles in the same year.

 Associated Press file photo

July 7 – Lee Trevino was already having an excellent year in 1971 when he arrived at Royal Birkdale Golf Club for The Open Championship.

He had already won the Tallahassee Open, the Memphis Classic, the U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Penn., and the Canadian Open.

On July 7, 1971, Trevino stayed hot as he opened the tournament in Southport, England, with a round of 4-under-par 69.

Trevino continued to master the Royal Birkdale layout after the first day as he shot alternating rounds of 70, 69 and 70 for a 72-hole total of 14-under 278. The Dallas native finished one shot clear of runner-up Lu Liang-Huan to claim the Claret Jug.

In doing so, Trevino won the third of his six major championships. He added the fourth by defending his title at the Open the following July at Muirfield Golf Links in Gullane, Scotland, when he held off Jack Nicklaus for the title.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments