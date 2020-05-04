May 5 – Clyde Drexler joined the Houston Rockets party when it was already running at full tilt in the 1994-95 season.
Drexler, a University of Houston alum, spent his first 12 season in the NBA in Portland. But the Blazers acquiesced to his request for a trade and sent him to the Rockets on Valentine’s Day in 1995.
Reunited with his former Phi Slama Jama teammate Hakeem Olajuwon, the two picked up where they left off. Although the Rockets had already won an NBA title in the 1993-94 season, Drexler made his presence felt in 1995.
On May 5, 1995, The Dream and The Glide combined to score 81 points as the Rockets defeated the Utah Jazz, 123-106, at The Summit in Houston in Game 4 of a best-of-five first-round playoff series. Olajuwon scored 40 points with eight rebounds while Drexler led all scorers with 41, grabbed nine boards and had six assists.
That was the most lopsided game in a competitive series. With the win, the Rockets evened things at two games apiece. Houston clinched the series two days later with a four-point win at The Summit.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.