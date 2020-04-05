The star power in college basketball might have reached its peak in the early 1990s, before the best high school senior basketball players started going straight to the NBA in droves.
The big names in the 1992 NCAA Tournament included Memphis State’s Penny Hardaway, Kentucky’s Jamal Mashburn, Nick Van Exel of Cincinnati, the Florida State duo of Sam Cassell and Charlie Ward and at least a dozen others that would be easily recognizable to college hoops junkies.
But none of them compared to the superstars on the Duke and Michigan rosters.
When the Blue Devils and Wolverines met in the championship game, the clash pitted Duke’s Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and Bobby Hurley against Michigan’s Fab Five freshman class of Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson.
What does that have to do with Texas? Well, when the starting fives walked out on the court, 40 percent of them were Texans. Michigan’s group of star freshmen included King from Plano and Jackson from Austin. Duke guard Thomas Hill hailed from Lancaster, Texas, and Grant Hill, the son of former Dallas Cowboy star Calvin Hill, was born in Dallas.
Ultimately, the Texans from Duke had a happier Monday night as they prevailed, 71-51, and won the NCAA title.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.