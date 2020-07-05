Remembering Texas sports history, July 6: Stanford earns spot in U.S. Women's Open playoff

July 6 — Angela Stanford battled for and almost won the 2003 U.S. Women’s Open.
Stanford, who played her college golf at TCU close to her hometown of Saginaw, has won six times on the LPGA tour in her career. In 2018, she stamped “major-winner” on her resume when she claimed the Evian Championship.
But her first foray into the major spotlight came when she was a fiery 25-year-old.
On July 6, 2003, Stanford posted a final round of 3-over-par 74 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore. She birdied her 72nd hole of regulation to move to 1-under for the tournament and a three-way tie for first place.
That set up an 18-hole playoff for the title between Stanford, Hilary Lunke and Kelly Robbins. Lunke and Stanford dueled throughout the playoff, but Lunke matched Stanford’s birdie on the final hole to finish 1-under through 90 holes, a shot ahead of the Texan.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
