June 29 – The United States Football League had a short and goofy history, but it included memorable moments and big names in the state of Texas.
Houston and San Antonio each had USFL franchises with the Gamblers, led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, playing in Houston and the Gunslingers in San Antonio.
Both Texas franchises played in the USFL in the 1984 and 1985 seasons.
But on June 29, 1985, the lights went out on the USFL in Texas when the Birmingham Stallions defeated Houston, 22-20, in the first round of the playoffs.
The Gunslingers missed the playoffs and barely finished the season due to the financial instability of the franchise. The San Antonio team was revoked by the league during the 1985-86 offseason, but it was a moot point as the league never returned.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
