May 13 – The San Antonio Spurs entered the 1999 playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference and proceeded to play up to and beyond that designation.
On May 13, 1999, the Spurs defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 85-71, in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Center David Robinson scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, power forward Tim Duncan added 15 points, seven boards and seven assists, and guard Avery Johnson led all scorers with 24 points.
The San Antonio victory lit a fire that carried the Spurs to their first NBA championship. The 14-point win over Minnesota started a 12-game winning streak that last more than a month. By the time the New York Knicks ended the run in the Finals, San Antonio had a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Not surprisingly, it took the Spurs just two more games to close it out as they clinched the Finals in five games. After a 4-1 series victory over New York, San Antonio had posted a 15-2 record in the postseason.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.