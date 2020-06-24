June 25 – When the San Antonio Spurs won the lottery for the first pick of the 1997 NBA Draft it began one of the great championship ascents in American pro sports history.
Already a consistent franchise, the Spurs had the opportunity to take the next step and didn’t miss it. On June 25, 1997, San Antonio selected Wake Forest center Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick.
Duncan, who teamed with David Robinson to form a dominant frontcourt, played all 20 seasons of his NBA career in a Spurs uniform. Along the way, San Antonio won five world championships.
Duncan was the NBA MVP twice, the NBA Finals MVP three times and an All-Star in 15 of his 20 seasons in the league. He will enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2020.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.