June 21 – Some golfers wear the tag “best player to have never won a major” for years before finally coming through and shaking it.
That would not be the case for Dallas native and former Starburst champion Jordan Spieth.
The Texas alum, who played as an amateur in the Byron Nelson and made the cut at age 16, wasted no time in notching his first major title. Spieth was 21 when he claimed the Masters green jacket in 2015.
On June 21, Spieth followed that by posting a 72-hole score of 5-under-par to win the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, near Seattle, Wash.
Spieth had posted a final round of 1-under 69 and was preparing for the possibility of playing Dustin Johnson in an 18-hole playoff the next day. But Johnson missed an eagle putt that would have given him the victory, then failed to hole the birdie putt for a tie and, just like that, Spieth had won his second straight major.
In doing so, Spieth joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Craig Wood and Ben Hogan as the six players who had won Masters and the U.S. Open in the same year.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
