June 3 – Jordan Spieth went from being a hotshot teenage amateur to a major winner in five years, so it’s easy to forget he also had one great season of college golf at the University of Texas.
On June 3, 2012, Spieth and the Longhorns defeated Alabama, 3-2, in the NCAA Division I match play final for the national title.
Spieth and teammates Dylan Frittelli and Cody Gribble won their matches against the Crimson Tide to clinch the championship.
Spieth won three tournaments as a college player. Less than three years later, he won his first major by shooting 18-under-par at The Masters.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
