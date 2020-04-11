April 12 – Jordan Spieth made his mark at Augusta National on April 12, 2015.
A year after tying for the 54-hole lead and finishing tied for second at The Masters, the Dallas-native Spieth started hot and stayed that way throughout the tournament.
Spieth opened the 2015 Masters with a round of 8-under-par 64 to gain a three-stroke lead. He followed by posting 6-under 66 on Friday.
With a five-stroke lead going into the weekend, Spieth fired a pair of 70s on Saturday and Sunday and won his first major with a Masters-record-tying total of 18-under and claimed the $1.8 million first-prize check.
Since then, Spieth has added U.S. Open and British Open championships to his trophy case. However, he hasn’t won another green jacket. Spieth had the 54-hole lead in 2016, but finished tied for second and placed third in 2018.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
