May 7 – Willie Shoemaker was born in Fabens, Texas, in 1931, a very small baby who would grow up to be a diminutive man.
But his size — 4-foot-10 and around 90 pounds — suited his career as one of the top jockeys in the history of thoroughbred racing. Shoemaker won 11 Triple Crown races between 1955 and 1986.
On May 7, 1955, Shoemaker prodded Swaps to the Kentucky Derby championship. Shoemaker and Swaps finished 1 ½ lengths in front of Nashua, ridden by Eddie Arcaro.
Shoemaker won his final Kentucky Derby on May 3, 1986, when he rode Ferdinand to victory at Churchill Downs.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
