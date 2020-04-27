April 28 – Tennis star Andy Roddick could have a bumper sticker on his car that proclaims “I’m not from Texas, but I got here as quick as I could.” Although born in Omaha, Neb., Roddick moved to Austin with his family at age 4. Then he came back to Texas as an adult and established his base in Austin.
Among Roddick’s 32 career titles are a trifecta of clay court championships in Houston.
On April 28, 2002, Roddick won the second of his three U.S. Clay Court Championships by defeating Pete Sampras, 7-6 (11-9), 6-3, at Westside Tennis Club in Houston.
Roddick played in the finals of the U.S. Clay Court Championships every year from 2001 to 2005, winning in 2001, 2002 and 2005.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
