May 11 – Before Robert Griffin III was a Heisman Trophy winner, before he was RG3, before he revitalized Baylor football, in fact even before he enrolled at Baylor in early 2008, he was a high school track star.
On May 11, 2007, Griffin was a junior at Copperas Cove High School when he burned up the track in the UIL Track and Field State Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. Griffin set records in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles that day.
The future Baylor Bear football star ran the 300 hurdles in 35.33 seconds, setting a state record for all classes and missed tying the national record by .01 of a second. He also set the Class 4A state record in the 110 hurdles at 13.55 seconds.
Griffin’s next standout track meet would come a little more than a year later when, as a first-semester freshman, he won the Big 12 title in the 400 hurdles with a time of 49.73.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.