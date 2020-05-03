London Olympics Athletics Women

Kenya’s Sally Kipyego leads the pack in the women’s 10,000-meter final during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Kipyego, who won nine national titles at Texas Tech, claimed the silver medal.

 Associated Press — Matt Dunham

May 4 – Sally Kipyego, a native of Kenya who ran collegiately at Texas Tech, quickly filled up a trophy case with titles in her college career.

Kipyego, a silver medalist in the 10,000-meter run at the 2012 London Olympics, won an NCAA-record nine national championships in cross country, indoor and outdoor track. She is also the only female to win three Big 12 cross country championships.

On May 4, 2008, Kipyego set an NCAA record by running the 10,000 in 31 minutes, 25.45 seconds at Stanford’s Payton Jordan Cardinal Invitational in Palo Alto, Calif.

Kipyego went on to win the national championship in the 5,000 meters that season, the seventh NCAA title of her career to that point.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

