May 4 – Sally Kipyego, a native of Kenya who ran collegiately at Texas Tech, quickly filled up a trophy case with titles in her college career.
Kipyego, a silver medalist in the 10,000-meter run at the 2012 London Olympics, won an NCAA-record nine national championships in cross country, indoor and outdoor track. She is also the only female to win three Big 12 cross country championships.
On May 4, 2008, Kipyego set an NCAA record by running the 10,000 in 31 minutes, 25.45 seconds at Stanford’s Payton Jordan Cardinal Invitational in Palo Alto, Calif.
Kipyego went on to win the national championship in the 5,000 meters that season, the seventh NCAA title of her career to that point.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.