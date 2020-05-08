May 9 – Texas Tech’s baseball renaissance under current head coach Tim Tadlock has produced three Big 12 championships in the last four seasons.
That might make it easy to forget that the Red Raiders were also at the top of the Big 12 when the conference was formed before the start of the 1996-97 school year.
On May 9, 1997, under head coach Larry Hays, Texas Tech put together a 12-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to blow past Texas A&M for a 12-9 victory at Dan Law Field in Lubbock. In doing so, the Red Raiders clinched the inaugural Big 12 baseball championship.
Texas Tech’s Josh Bard, Joe Dillon and Jason Landreth all produced key hits during the rally.
Red Raider baseball fans had to wait 19 years for their team to win another Big 12 regular season championship.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
