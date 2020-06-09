BROWN

Kevin Brown delivers a pitch while playing for the Yankees in 2004. Brown spent the first seven seasons of his career pitching for the Texas Rangers.

 Associated Press — Tony Gutierrez

June 10 – Pitchers have a variety of ways of showing their toughness. Sometimes it’s pitching out of a bases-loaded jam. And then, of course, Nolan Ryan showing Robin Ventura who was boss comes to mind.

On June 10, 1990, Texas Rangers righty Kevin Brown went about it a little differently.

Brown took a line drive off of his head in the third inning. California Angels batter Luis Polonia hit a ball hard enough to connect with Brown’s skull and ricochet into right field.

But the shot didn’t bother the Rangers pitcher. He shook it off and proceeded to pitch a complete game. Brown held the Angels to one run on five hits and earned the victory as Texas claimed a 2-1 win.

That was one of six complete games Brown threw in 1990. He finished the season with a 12-10 record and a 3.60 ERA.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Recommended for you

Load comments