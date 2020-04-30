May 1 — Nolan Ryan tossed seven no-hitters in his 27-season Major League Baseball career. For the first one, he was wearing a California Angels uniform in 1973 when he no-hit the Kansas City Royals for a 3-0 victory.
On May 1, 1991, Ryan capped his amazing run of no-hit gems by striking out 16 Toronto Blue Jays as he held them to no runs and no hits on two walks and three errors.
On the strength of their 44-year-old pitcher’s quality outing, Texas defeated Toronto, 3-0, at Arlington Stadium. Rangers’ slugger Ruben Sierra hit a two-run homer for all the offense Ryan needed.
While Ryan spent the biggest chunk of his career pitching for the Houston Astros, he threw just one no-hitter in that time. However, it was an impressive one as he blanked the eventual World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-0, on Sept. 26, 1981.
Ryan finished strong, throwing no-hitters in consecutive seasons. He shut down the Oakland A’s in June of 1990 before his final masterpiece against the Blue Jays in 1991.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
