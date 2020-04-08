When the Astrodome hosted its inaugural exhibition baseball game on April 9, 1965, it was more than the first contest in a new stadium.
The event signaled a cultural shift, the impact of which is still seen today as more and more sports teams construct indoor-outdoor stadiums. The Astrodome, nicknamed the Eighth Wonder of the World at the time, was the first multipurpose indoor stadium.
The Houston Colt .45s changed their name to suit their new home, becoming the Astros in 1965. The club hosted the New York Yankees to christen the new stadium.
Fittingly, a couple of stadium firsts are attached to one of the biggest stars of the era as the Yankees’ Mickey Mantle had the first hit and the first home run in the Astrodome.
Three days later, the season officially opened and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Houston a 2-0 loss. The Astros then went on an eight-game road trip and didn’t score their first regular-season run in the Astrodome until they defeated the Phillies, 4-3, in 12 innings back in Houston on April 23.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
