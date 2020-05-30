May 31 – The Baylor softball team appeared to be on its way out of the Women’s College World Series.

The Lady Bears earned their berth in Oklahoma City by sweeping a pair of games against Georgia in Athens, Ga. But Florida handed Baylor a loss in the WCWS opener, putting the Lady Bears on the brink of elimination.

On May 31, 2014, Baylor kept its season going by defeating Florida State, 7-2, early in the day, but Kentucky had the Lady Bears on the ropes in the nightcap as the Wildcats built a 7-0 lead through the top of the sixth inning.

That’s when Baylor started fighting back.

The Lady Bears scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and four more in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

Baylor players react after Ari Hawkins hit a home run during an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball tournament game against Kentucky in 2014.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kaitlyn Thumann led off with a double and scored on Ari Hawkins’ sacrifice bunt to lift the Lady Bears to an 8-7 victory.

“Wow,” Baylor coach Glenn Moore said. “I won’t forget that until I forget who I am. These girls are incredible. They just didn’t quit believing. Just unbelievable fight and execution from these girls.”

Eventual national champion Florida defeated Baylor the next day and the Lady Bears finished the season with a 49-16 record.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

