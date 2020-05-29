May 30 – For a while, the Rice baseball team joined that of the University of Texas as the gold standard from the Lone Star State.
The Owls and Longhorns combined to make 11 appearances in the College World Series during the decade of the 2000s.
On May 30, 2003, Rice, Texas and four other Texan schools began the NCAA Division I baseball tournament, but the Owls would be the last one left.
Rice defeated McNeese State, Wichita State and Houston to earn a berth in the CWS, one of seven the Owls made between 1997 and 2008.
The Owls kept it going in Omaha, defeating Southwest Missouri State and Texas twice to reach the championship round. Once there, Rice won two out of three against Stanford, including a 14-2 victory in the winner-take-all final, to claim the Owls’ only national championship in baseball as of this writing.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
