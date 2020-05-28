May 29 – A.J. Foyt was born and raised in Houston, but he dropped out of high school to work on and race cars.

That ended up being the right move for Foyt, who won more than 200 races in a variety of cars and was named, along with Mario Andretti, as the Associated Press Driver of the Century in 1999.

On May 29, 1977, Foyt overcame Gordon Johncock, who had a broken crankshaft, with 16 laps remaining in the Indianapolis 500. The Houston native drove to victory from there and became the first driver to win the Indy 500 four times.

A.J. Foyt

Four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt drives the pace car with Mari Hulman George, chairman of the board of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before the Indianapolis 500 auto race in 2011.

That would be Foyt’s final victory in the event, though he continued to race in it for the next decade and a half. Foyt holds the record for most starts in the Indy 500 at 35.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

