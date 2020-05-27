Remembering Texas sports history, May 28: Baylor's Zemenova ascends to NCAA title

May 28 – Baylor women’s tennis star Zuzana Zemenova achieved many accolades and high rankings during her college career, but her brightest shining moment came when she was a relative unknown.
On May 28, 2005, Zemenova became the first unseeded player to win an NCAA championship when she downed Northwestern’s Audra Cohen, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the singles final in Athens, Georgia.
Both Zemenova and third-seeded Cohen were freshmen as they faced off for the national title. But it was the Bears’ first-year player that put a defining stamp on her career.
“I feel great right now,” Zemenova said after the match. “I was very tired out there, but I felt like I played my best tennis of the tournament today.”
Zemenova went on to earn singles All-American honors in all four years at Baylor.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
