Remembering Texas sports history, May 27: Finley leads Mavs' rally past Spurs

May 27 — The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks engaged in a few epic postseason battles in the early 2000s as the Spurs annually competed for the world championship and the Mavs had returned to relevancy.
San Antonio and Dallas met in the playoffs five times between 2001 and 2010 with the Spurs winning three of the series for a slight edge.
On May 27, 2003, the Texas franchises put on one of the best performances of the rivalry’s history at the SBC Center in San Antonio.
The Spurs surged ahead to a 19-point lead in the second quarter and had a 58-47 lead at halftime.
But Michael Finley led the way as Dallas began to chip away at the San Antonio lead. Finley scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Mavericks whittled the margin to seven going into the fourth quarter.
Dallas took the lead halfway through the final period on a Raef LaFrentz dunk and never looked back. The Mavericks won, 103-91, to cut the Spurs’ series lead to 3-2.
However, San Antonio clinched the series two days later with a 90-78 victory in Dallas on the way to its second NBA title.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
