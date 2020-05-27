May 28 – Baylor women’s tennis star Zuzana Zemenova achieved many accolades and high rankings during her college career, but her brightest shining moment came when she was a relative unknown.

On May 28, 2005, Zemenova became the first unseeded player to win an NCAA championship when she downed Northwestern’s Audra Cohen, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the singles final in Athens, Georgia.

Both Zemenova and third-seeded Cohen were freshmen as they faced off for the national title. But it was the Bears’ first-year player that put a defining stamp on her career.

zemenova

Baylor tennis star Zuzana Zemenova earned All-American in singles four times in her career, including in her freshman season when she claimed the NCAA singles title.

“I feel great right now,” Zemenova said after the match. “I was very tired out there, but I felt like I played my best tennis of the tournament today.”

Zemenova went on to earn singles All-American honors in all four years at Baylor.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Tags

In this Series

Today in Texas sports history: A look back at Lone Star glory

article

Remembering Texas sports history, May 27: Baylor's Zemenova ascends to NCAA title

article

Remembering Texas sports history, May 27: Finley leads Mavs' rally past Spurs

article

Remembering Texas sports history, May 26: Baylor softball clinches its first trip to WCWS

70 updates

Recommended for you

Load comments