Remembering Texas sports history, May 25: Perry masters Colonial track for tourney record

May 25 — Kentuckian golfer Kenny Perry’s career took flight when he was in his 40s as he claimed 11 of his 14 career titles in the 2000s.
That run included two fantastic weeks in Fort Worth.
On May 25, 2003, Perry set the tournament scoring record at The Colonial as he fired four-straight rounds in the 60s. He shot 9-under 61 on Saturday, then followed that with a final round of 68. His 72-hole score of 19-under was six strokes clear of Dallas native Justin Leonard in second place.
Two years later, Perry matched his 19-under performance when he shot the same score to win the 2005 Colonial.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
