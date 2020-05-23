Remembering Texas sports history, May 24: Andaya silences UCLA, lifts Aggies to title

May 24 — As the sport of softball came on the scene at the NCAA level in the 1980s, Texas A&M pitcher Shawn Andaya emerged as one of its first shining stars.
Andaya’s brightest moment came at the climax of the 1987 season when the Aggies met UCLA in the Women’s College World Series championship round.
On May 24, 1987, Andaya stepped into the circle and hurled a perfect game to lift Texas A&M to a 1-0 victory in an elimination game versus the Bruins. That set up a winner-take-all “if necessary” game.
With the championship on the line, Andaya kept the Bruins off balance as she gave up just one run on two hits. At the plate, she drove in two runs to boost Texas A&M to a 4-1 win that gave the Aggies their second national championship.
Andaya finished her Aggies career with 1,234 strikeouts and 114 wins as she earned All-American honors three times.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
