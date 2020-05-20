May 21 — The Houston Rockets mobbed Ralph Sampson after he pulled off the perfect catch-and-shoot to eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers in five games of the Western Conference finals.
On May 21, 1986, there was one second left on the clock in the fourth quarter and the Lakers and Rockets were tied at 112 when Rodney McCray got the ball from the referee to inbound it from near midcourt.
McCray lofted a perfect pass and Sampson, who was being guarded by Lakers’ star center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, jumped, caught and shot the ball in one motion, about 10 feet from the basket. The shot went in to lift Houston to a 114-112 victory and a 4-1 series win.
With that, the Rockets advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history. Like in 1981, Houston was felled in six games in the Finals by the Boston Celtics.
Sampson, now a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, finished Game 5 against the Lakers with 29 points, one less than his Hall of Fame Twin Towers teammate Hakeem Olajuwon.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
