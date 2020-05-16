Remembering Texas sports history, May 17: Dirk erupts for 48 in Mavs' win over Thunder

May 17 – Dirk Nowitzki played 21 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks and gave myriad sparkling performances.
But few shine brighter than the show Nowitzki put on in the opening game of the Western Conference finals on May 17, 2011. Nowitzki mixed in a few drives and cuts to the basket with his signature high-arcing fade away shot as he scored 48 points to the delight of the American Airlines Center crowd.
In doing so, the power forward led Dallas to a 121-112 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Mavs’ way to the world championship.
Nowitzki started hot as he hit eight of nine shots in the first half. He finished the contest at an outstanding shooting clip of 12 of 15 from the field and 24 of 24 from the free-throw line.
Kevin Durant led the Thunder with 40 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep up.
May 16 – The UIL State Track and Field Meet is annually a grand stage for some of the top high school athletic performances in the country.
That was certainly the case on May 16, 1998, when the Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt 4x100-meter relay team of Milton Wesley, Montie Clopton, Michael Franklin and DeMario Wesley flew to the Class 5A state championship at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Not only that, the Chaparrals more than lived up to their mascot as they set the national record with a time of 39.76 seconds. Beaumont Central came in second, .64 of a second behind the new record holders.
O.D. Wyatt’s phenomenal relay time is still the class, state and national record.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
