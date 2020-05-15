Remembering Texas sports history. May 16: Fort Worth Wyatt burns up track for national 4x100 relay record

May 16 – The UIL State Track and Field Meet is annually a grand stage for some of the top high school athletic performances in the country.

That was certainly the case on May 16, 1998, when the Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt 4x100-meter relay team of Milton Wesley, Montie Clopton, Michael Franklin and DeMario Wesley flew to the Class 5A state championship at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

track photo for Texas sports history item

Sprinters race out of the blocks at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in hopeful pursuit of the 4x100-meter relay record set by Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt in 1998.

Not only that, the Chaparrals more than lived up to their mascot as they set the national record with a time of 39.76 seconds. Beaumont Central came in second, .64 of a second behind the new record holders.

O.D. Wyatt’s phenomenal relay time is still the class, state and national record.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

