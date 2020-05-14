Remembering Texas sports history, May 15: Rangers' Odor swings, connects with Bautista

Adrian Beltre, Jose Bautista

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre (29) holds onto Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) during a fight in the eighth inning.

 Associated Press -- LM Otero

May 15 – Jose Bautista got more than he bargained for when he slid in hard to try to take out Rangers’ second baseman Rougned Odor.

Bautista, angry that he had been plunked in the ribs by a pitch from Rangers hurler Matt Bush in the eighth inning, tried to take it out on Odor on a ground out and potential double-play ball. The Blue Jay slugger was clearly trying to hurt the Ranger player as he slid several feet beyond the bag.

Odor took exception and shoved Bautista in the chest, letting everyone know that the fight was on. Then Bautista tried to step into the altercation and Odor met him with a right cross to the jaw.

The punch staggered Bautista, who was saved from further embarrassment and injury when the Blue Jays and Rangers players rushed the field – some looking to fight and others attempting to restrain angry teammates.

It took several minutes to restore order, but the game was eventually resumed and the Rangers defeated Toronto, 7-6.

Odor would ultimately be suspended seven games for punching the Blue Jay instigator. Bautista got a one-game suspension, having clearly already received just punishment from Odor’s fist.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

