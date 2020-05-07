May 8 — Randy Matson was an imposing athlete as a basketball player and track star at Texas A&M in the 1960s.
The 6-foot-7 Pampa High School alum won a silver medal in the shot put in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics when he was still a freshman at Texas A&M.
On May 8, 1965, Matson set a world record in the shot put with a throw of 70 feet, seven inches to win the Southwest Conference championship. The throw bested the previous world record of 68-10, set by Dallas Long during the 1964 season.
Matson held the shot put world record for almost eight years, upping the mark in April of 1967 to 71-5.5. Along the way, he won the gold medal in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics with a throw of 67-5.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
