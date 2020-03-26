On March 27, 1971, the NCAA Tournament expanded its horizons by playing its championship game in a dome stadium for the first time. The Astrodome in Houston was the setting as John Wooden’s dynasty UCLA Bruins faced the Villanova Wildcats.
The Bruins and Wildcats took differing routes through the 25-team tournament. Villanova won four times to get to the championship game, while defending-national-champion UCLA had a first-round bye and needed only three victories to make it back to the final.
UCLA center Steve Patterson scored 29 points and Henry Bibby, the father of future NCAA champion Mike Bibby of Arizona, added 17 to lead the Bruins to a 68-62 victory.
UCLA’s margin of victory was the smallest of its 10 title-game wins in the Wooden era. That was partially because the Bruins went into a stall offense in the era before the shot clock arrived in college basketball.
The 31,376 fans in attendance was the most for an NCAA Tournament game at that point in history. However, the crowd was much smaller than the 52,693 people who attended the 1968 “Game of the Century” between UCLA and Houston in the regular season.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.