Indiana coach Bobby Knight gestures while instructing his players against UNLV in NCAA semifinal play in New Orleans on March 30, 1987.

 Associated Press — Bob Jordan, file

2001 — the General came to Texas.

It had been a little more than six months since Indiana fired coaching legend Bob Knight, following a series of incidents involving the coach’s famously bombastic personality. But due to his professional friendship with then-Texas Tech athletic director Gerald Myers, Knight landed a job as the Red Raiders’ head men’s basketball coach.

After a raucous introductory press conference at the United Spirit Arena, Knight set to work in turning around a Texas Tech program that had not reached the NCAA Tournament since 1996. In his first season as the Red Raiders’ coach, they went 23-9 and earned a berth in the Big Dance.

Texas Tech made four NCAA Tournament appearances during the Knight era and got as far as the Sweet 16 in 2005.

The General reached a coaching milestone while in Lubbock, passing North Carolina legend Dean Smith as the then-winningest coach in Division I men’s college basketball history. Knight retired in the middle of the 2007-08 season with a career record of 902-371. His son Pat Knight took over as Texas Tech’s head coach.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

