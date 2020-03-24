Remembering Texas sports history, March 25: Sheryl Swoopes, Texas Tech down USC

Sheryl Swoopes has secured her place on the women’s basketball Mt. Rushmore of greatest women’s basketball players of all time.
When Swoopes retired from pro basketball in 2011, she had four WNBA championships, six All-Star Game appearances, three WNBA MVP awards, three Olympic gold medals, and a Naismith College Player of the Year Award to her credit.
On March 25, 1993, Swoopes earned one of the early bullet points on her impressive resume by leading her Texas Tech team to a win over Lisa Leslie’s USC squad, 87-67, in Missoula, Mont. With the win, the Lady Raiders advance to the Elite Eight on their way to the national championship.
Swoopes scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, more than doubling Leslie’s 15 points.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.