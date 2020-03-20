Remembering Texas sports history, March 21: SFA cuts down VCU

March 21, 2014: The four-point play is a rare, momentum-altering occurrence in the sport of basketball.
A four-point play in the final seconds to tie an NCAA Tournament game, well, that’s simply madness. But that’s the phenomenon that created Stephen F. Austin’s moment of glory in the 2014 tourney.
SFA shooting guard Desmond Haymon caught a kick-out pass from teammate Thomas Walkup. Haymon popped the shot from beyond the arc and was fouled by Virginia Commonwealth’s JeQuan Lewis with three seconds remaining in the second half. The shot went in, cutting VCU’s lead to one point and Haymon stepped to the free-throw line and hit that one to tie it at 67.
With that, the Lumberjacks erased a double-digit VCU lead, but they weren’t finished. SFA pushed ahead on a Haymon 3-pointer with 2:02 left in overtime and held the lead the rest of the way. That’s how the 12th-seeded Lumberjacks pulled off the upset of fifth-seeded VCU, 77-75.
It marked SFA’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
It also began a tough streak for VCU coach Shaka Smart. The former Rams and current Texas coach has lost four consecutive first-round games in the Big Dance.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.