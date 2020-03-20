NCAA Stephen F Austin VCU Basketball

Stephen F. Austin players run on to the court as they beat Virginia Commonwealth, 77-75, in overtime in a second-round game in the NCAA tournament March 21, 2014, in San Diego.

 Associated Press — Denis Poroy

March 21, 2014 — The four-point play is a rare, momentum-altering occurrence in the sport of basketball.

A four-point play in the final seconds to tie an NCAA Tournament game, well, that’s simply madness. But that’s the phenomenon that created Stephen F. Austin’s moment of glory in the 2014 tourney.

SFA shooting guard Desmond Haymon caught a kick-out pass from teammate Thomas Walkup. Haymon popped the shot from beyond the arc and was fouled by Virginia Commonwealth’s JeQuan Lewis with three seconds remaining in the second half. The shot went in, cutting VCU’s lead to one point and Haymon stepped to the free-throw line and hit that one to tie it at 67.

With that, the Lumberjacks erased a double-digit VCU lead, but they weren’t finished. SFA pushed ahead on a Haymon 3-pointer with 2:02 left in overtime and held the lead the rest of the way. That’s how the 12th-seeded Lumberjacks pulled off the upset of fifth-seeded VCU, 77-75.

It marked SFA’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

It also began a tough streak for VCU coach Shaka Smart. The former Rams and current Texas coach has lost four consecutive first-round games in the Big Dance.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

