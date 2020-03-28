Remembering Texas sports history, March 29: Jimmy and Jerry break up

When the 1993-94 NFL season ended with the Dallas Cowboys crushing the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII, 30-13, it seemed as if nothing could derail the Cowboys dynasty.
But little did Dallas fans know that a volcano of molten ego was simmering just below the surface.
Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 and promptly fired the only head coach the team had ever had in the legendary Tom Landry. Jones then hired his old Arkansas teammate, Jimmy Johnson, away from the Miami Hurricanes.
But after winning their second Super Bowl together, Jones and Johnson had had enough of each other. On March 29, 1994, the Cowboys held a press conference to announce the divorce.
“We have mutually decided that I would no longer be the head football coach with the Dallas Cowboys,” Johnson said.
Johnson is still not in the Cowboys’ famed Ring of Honor.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
