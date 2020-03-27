Remembering Texas sports history, March 28: Ford leads Longhorns past UConn

On March 28, 2003, the Sweet 16 had plenty of Lone Star State flavor as the Texas Longhorns met Houston native Emeka Okafor’s Connecticut Huskies at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Texas’ star point guard T.J. Ford and Okafor had met before when Ford played for Fort Bend Willowridge and Okafor hooped for Houston Bellaire in high school hoops. In the reunion, Ford scored 13 points, had nine assists and hit two key free throws with 11 seconds left in the second half to lift the Longhorns to an 82-78 win over UConn.
The Longhorns went on to defeat Michigan State in the Elite Eight and made it to the Final Four. Eventual-champion Syracuse defeated Texas in the national semifinals in New Orleans.
On the same weekend of the tournament, the Texas women’s team defeated LSU to reach the Final Four in Atlanta. In a twist of fate, the Connecticut women eliminated the Longhorns, 71-69, in the national semifinals.
That marks the only time in the history of the NCAA Tournament that both the men’s and women’s teams from the same Texas school made it to the Final Four in the same season.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
