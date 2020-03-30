Remembering Texas sports history, March 31: Cougars win one more with The Dream

For all of its Phi Slama Jama glory, the Houston Cougars’ basketball program owes much of its ascent in the early 1980s to the unlikely emergence of Hakeem Olajuwon.
After coming to Houston from Lagos, Nigeria, in 1980, Olajuwon redshirted during his first year in the United States. As a redshirt freshman in 1981-82 he averaged 8.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.
But those numbers jumped up to a double-double as “The Dream” scored 13.9 points and grabbed 11.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore when he helped the Cougars reach the national championship game in 1983.
On March 31, 1984, Olajuwon won for the last time in a Cougars uniform. He scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and swatted five blocks to help Houston defeat Virginia, 49-47, in the national semifinals.
Two days later, Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown squad defeated the Cougars, 84-75, for the national championship.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.